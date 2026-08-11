Shakira pens emotional message as Colombia recovers from devastating earthquake

In a message shared across her social media platforms, the pop icon wrote, (translated from Spanish), "Beloved Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish."

Her message further said, "In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love for my homeland. Let’s embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible."

Colombian stars Shakira, Sofia Vergara extend support

Shakira, a Colombian by nationality, was born in the city Barranquilla and has become one of the biggest global stars from the country. Another popular Colombian star who was born in the same city as well, is Sofia Vergara. The actress has also shared important emergency information on Instagram besides a message.