Shakira pens emotional message as Colombia recovers from devastating earthquake

Colombia was rocked with a devastating earthquake on Monday, August 10, 2026 that has claimed several lives. In the wake of the disaster, pop star Shakira has sent out a message of support, extending her solidarity in the midst of the tragedy.
Shakira has shared out a heartfelt message after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook Colombia on Monday. The natural disaster, that follows months after a similar tragedy struck fellow South American country Venezuela, has claimed more than 132 so far as death toll continues to rise.
In a message shared across her social media platforms, the pop icon wrote, (translated from Spanish), "Beloved Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish."
Her message further said, "In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love for my homeland. Let’s embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible."
Shakira, a Colombian by nationality, was born in the city Barranquilla and has become one of the biggest global stars from the country. Another popular Colombian star who was born in the same city as well, is Sofia Vergara. The actress has also shared important emergency information on Instagram besides a message.
"As Colombian, I deeply feel the pain of our people after today's nightmare. To those who are afraid today, to those who have lost so much, to those who are looking for their loved ones: they are not alone. We will all help, we will pray and as always Colombia will move forward", she wrote.
The epicentre of the earthquake, that has mostly affected western Colombia, had its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region which is approximately 400 kilometres west of the capital of the country, Bogotá.
Besides loss of lives, there have been several injuries and many people are missing after multiple buildings and houses collapsed into rubbles across cities like Pereira, Manizales, Cali and more. Rescue operations are currently underway.
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