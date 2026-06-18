Shakira sparks dating rumours with Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

One person commented, “MANUEL omg. Shakira he is a CATCH”, another person wrote, “oh, I’m invested. I love him on his Netflix show. she deserves the absolute best!”Some individuals have already started shipping them saying, “Wow never thought about it but damn! They look great together”, “Well yes, I totally Stan ” “like a nice couple.”

The pair was previously spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, looking very cozy while spending time together, before they left in a car. Shakira had previously been dating football player Gerard Piqué for 11 years since their meeting while she was filming the video for her song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple has two sons named Milan and Sasha, and separated in 2022 amid allegations of cheating. Among her other famous suitors are basketball player Jimmy Butler, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and actor Lucien Laviscount.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s recent girlfriend was Audrey McGraw, who is the daughter of the famous couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. According to sources, Manuel and Audrey separated back in early 2026.