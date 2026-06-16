Sofia Vergara dances to Hips Don’t Lie as Shakira celebrates her landmark 100th show

Queen of Latin Music, Shakira, has shared a glimpse of her 100th concert in Los Angeles and a clip of her actress-friend Sofia Vergara, who was seen dancing to the Grammy-winner’s iconic hit Hips Don't Lie.

Shakira shared a handful of images and clips from the concert in Los Angeles. She even shared a glimpse of her playing the drums.

She wrote in the caption “Los Angeles, what two incredible nights!!! What an audience!! Singing and dancing from top to bottom!!”

Shakira also wrote in Spanish, “Gracias a toda mi gente por acompañarme en mi regreso a Los Ángeles y en mi concierto #100!!! (Thank you to all my people for joining me on my return to Los Angeles and at my 100th concert!!!).”