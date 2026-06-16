Kunal Kemmu makes debut as reality show host with Alliance

The reality format will see 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

“We are thrilled to bring Alliance, to audiences across the country. As a first-of-its-kind format for India, Alliance will combine strategy, shifting loyalties, and constantly evolving gameplay, creating a truly immersive experience that will keep our audiences engaged every single day from start to end,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“...The success we have seen with our unscripted slate, including The Traitors India and Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, reflects the growing appetite for distinctive and unconventional reality content.”