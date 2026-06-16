The return to roots: Why Sowa Rigpa is emerging as the global wellness trend?

In a world increasingly obsessed with quick fixes and wellness trends, ancient healing traditions are finding a renewed audience. People from around the world travel to the heart of these age-old practices in search of natural relief with minimal chemical intervention. Among these enduring traditions is Sowa Rigpa, one of the world's oldest living systems of healing, renowned for its holistic approach and centuries of accumulated wisdom.
There’s a quiet beauty in turning back to our roots when modernity becomes too exhausting. As more people travel to Himalayan villages, they often encounter centuries-old healing traditions that continue to thrive within close-knit communities. Similarly, Sowa Rigpa is a traditional system of healing that looks beyond symptoms, focusing on the delicate balance between the body, mind, and environment.
The elements earth, water, fire, air, and space, when show disruption in balance, we fail to perform to our highest order. That’s when we need healing.
Dr. Tenzin Sopa, Tibetan Medicine Specialist at Six Senses Vana, explained the practice and said, “Sowa Rigpa offers a framework that looks at the individual as a whole and not through its symptoms. It includes traditional therapies such as Me-Tsar (Tibetan moxibustion), Ku Nye (Tibetan therapeutic massage), medicinal baths, herbal steam therapies, acupressure, and herbal compress treatments. Together, these practices aim to restore balance and support long-term well-being.”
Tibetan medicine has always championed an understanding of health as a balance between the mind, body, diet, behaviour, and environment. Today, embracing this many wellness retreats are offering a holistic getaway.
“At Vana, our Sowa Rigpa physicians come from traditional Tibetan institutes. Their training combines classical Tibetan medical knowledge with extensive clinical practice, helping ensure that the principles and methods of Tibetan Medicine continue to be practiced with integrity while remaining relevant to contemporary health and wellness needs.” Dr. Tenzin added.
The practice is said to be highly individualized and differs from person to person. There is no one way to perform this or a single medicine that heals the person. As per Dr, Tenzin, “A Tibetan physician may combine dietary recommendations, lifestyle guidance, herbal formulations, and traditional therapies according to the specific needs of each person. Guests have reported improvements in areas such as chronic fatigue, digestive discomfort, sleep disturbances, stress, anxiety, and overall energy levels. Traditional therapies including Ku Nye massage, heat-based therapies, and acupressure are frequently mentioned as supportive parts of their experience.”
Explaining the reasons people have sought Sowa Rigpa over the years, Dr. Tenzin said, “Traditionally, it has been used to support people experiencing chronic health concerns, digestive disorders, emotional disturbances, and lifestyle-related imbalances. Many individuals seek Sowa Rigpa for support with stress, anxiety, agitation, sleep disturbances, fatigue, and emotional well-being.”
As for the credibility of the practice, “Sowa Rigpa is officially recognized by the Government of India under the Ministry of AYUSH and continues to be practiced, studied, and taught through traditional medical institutions and colleges.”