What is Nonnamaxxing, the viral wellness trend inspired by Italian grandmothers?

Imagine substituting the doom scrolling for dinner parties at home, nightly strolls, and long discussions while sipping tea. This is the concept behind Nonnamaxxing, an emerging wellness trend modelled after Italian grandmothers. In today's world, where burnout is created through employment, moonlighting, and screen time, Nonnamaxxing is becoming more popular due to its simplicity and intentionality.
Today’s lifestyle leaves a lot of people burnt out. This happens due to long working days, part-time jobs, and endless social media usage. People cannot even relax because of the overwhelming amount of information found on the internet.
In this fast-paced world, Nonnamaxxing promotes the use of basic analogue routines. People prepare their meals from scratch, take daily walks, and limit their screen time. Moving becomes part of everyday life by means of cooking, cleaning, and gardening. Crocheting or gardening takes place of scrolling.
The Nonnamaxxing lifestyle emphasizes genuine social engagement. Meals shared together, face-to-face conversations, and being part of the community take precedence. Post-pandemic times have seen people feeling lonely even when connected digitally. The movement highlights the importance of disconnecting from the virtual world and reconnecting with loved ones and neighbours through easy interactions.
This practice seems to be simple, according to experts. There are many cases when various health problems occur because of constant overstimulation, lack of sleep, eating unhealthy foods, solitude, excessive stress, and laziness.
Too much screen time impacts the individual’s quality of sleep, concentration levels, mental well-being, and interactions with other people. Scrolling all day leaves one tired, stressed, and detached from others. This is why having breaks enables the mind to rest and improves the ability to concentrate, resulting in healthier sleeping patterns and real interaction.
Conclusion: wellness need not become a spectacle. Not everything needs to be measured and perfected. Nonnammaxxing helps remind people that all one needs to do is to eat healthily, sleep on time, spend time with their families, and walk around. This marks a move from a stressful, competitive existence to a more relaxed state where being is valued over perfectionism.
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