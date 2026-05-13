PCOS is now PMOS: What this rebrand means for the future of women's health

Additionally, the re-categorising will include updates to clinical guidelines, medical education and international disease classification systems, ensuring the new terminology is adopted consistently worldwide.

According to Melanie Cree, MD, PhD, a paediatric endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz, one of only two US-based paediatric endocrinologists involved in this international effort, said that renaming this condition is more than semantics; and it’s about finally recognising the full reality of what patients experience. “For too long, the narrow definition of PCOS has overlooked its metabolic and hormonal complexity, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misunderstood,” she said.

For decades, the term polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS has been widely recognised as limiting and derogatory as despite its name, many patients do not have ovarian cysts, obscuring the condition’s broader health implications. Eventually, this mischaracterisation has had tangible consequences like delayed diagnoses, stigma, fragmented care, stigma and missed opportunities for early intervention in metabolic and cardiovascular risks.