PCOS is now PMOS: What this rebrand means for the future of women's health

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has a new name now. The condition that is affecting more than 170 million people worldwide, has been officially renamed as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) following a landmark global consensus study, which was published in The Lancet.
The new name, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, is actually what describes the condition the best, by recognising that the condition is not a primarily gynecological disorder, but is instead a complex, multisystem condition involving endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, dermatological and psychological health.
Additionally, the re-categorising will include updates to clinical guidelines, medical education and international disease classification systems, ensuring the new terminology is adopted consistently worldwide.
According to Melanie Cree, MD, PhD, a paediatric endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz, one of only two US-based paediatric endocrinologists involved in this international effort, said that renaming this condition is more than semantics; and it’s about finally recognising the full reality of what patients experience. “For too long, the narrow definition of PCOS has overlooked its metabolic and hormonal complexity, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misunderstood,” she said.
For decades, the term polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS has been widely recognised as limiting and derogatory as despite its name, many patients do not have ovarian cysts, obscuring the condition’s broader health implications. Eventually, this mischaracterisation has had tangible consequences like delayed diagnoses, stigma, fragmented care, stigma and missed opportunities for early intervention in metabolic and cardiovascular risks.
The newly adopted name, PMOS, will directly address these shortcomings by:
Reflecting the condition’s hormonal (polyendocrine) complexity;
Acknowledging its strong metabolic and cardiometabolic affects; and
Continuing to emphasise the role of ovaries without overemphasising reproductive aspects.
Cree added, “Language matters in medicine. The previous name often led to misconceptions and stigma, particularly around fertility. This change helps shift the conversation toward overall health rather than a single aspect of the condition.”
Experts say this change is far more than cosmetic; it is expected to reshape how the condition is diagnosed, treated and researched globally.