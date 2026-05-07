Kunal Kemmu releases his second single, Nindiya

The actor, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan and has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, added, “There’s something incredibly pure about the way you comfort your child, the things you hope for them, the dreams you quietly carry. I think that’s what this track holds for me — a small piece of those moments.”

With Nindiya, Kunal shifts gears to present something far more intimate and emotionally grounded. Created originally as a lullaby for his daughter Inaaya during quiet, everyday moments, the song has now been thoughtfully developed into a full-fledged musical piece retaining its raw emotion while expanding its sonic world.

Layered with evocative imagery of night skies and the gentle drift into sleep, Nindiya blends specificity with universality. Kunal has collaborated with Universal Music India for Nindiya.

Kunal made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.