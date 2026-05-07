Frames of a city: Inside Bollywood’s living archive at NGMA

At the National Gallery of Modern Art, the exhibition reveals itself gently. The first wall greets you with a young Esha Deol alongside Hema Malini—a frame that feels less like display and more like invitation. Step further in, and the space unfolds into something more than a photo exhibition. Across two floors, images gather like memory—candid moments, studio portraits, ageing film posters—each carrying the texture of a time that still lingers in the city’s imagination.

All you need to know about Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus

What follows is less a linear journey and more a quiet layering of eras. Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus brings together works by photographers such as Pradeep Chandra, Shantanu Das, Sudharak Olwe and Bandeep Singh, alongside an archival section curated by SMM Ausaja with contributions from Neha Kamat. Some fragments trace back to a pre-1947 past—when cinema and storytelling moved across a shared, undivided cultural landscape—while others sit firmly in the present. Together, they form a living archive, punctuated by tribute walls to Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle, reminding you that in Mumbai, cinema has never been separate from the city—it is one of the ways the city remembers itself. In conversation with Indulge Express, the photographers and archivist reflect on memory, craft, and the evolving legacy of Indian cinema.