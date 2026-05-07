Tulsi plants: 5 Common Vastu mistakes to avoid while placing at home

As per Vastu, having a tulsi plant in your home is considered very sacred due to its air cooling and purification abilities. If you want to welcome a tulsi plant at home, then here’s what you need to keep in mind.

Placing it in wrong directions: For those who follow Vastu are aware that is rationality, logic and science attached to its principles. And the easiest one to decipher is in the placing of the Tulsi plant. Choose the East, north or north east directions to place the plant. This is because it needs the most sunlight in the morning, which it gets from these directions. Moreover, as the day progresses sunlight becomes harsher and that is why directions like West or South become too hot for the survival of the plant, especially in scorching summers when the sunlight becomes very strong mid-day onwards. In Vastu principles, too, morning sunlight is most preferred for positive energy, while evening trails or South- west direction is associated with a heavy energy, which you would probably want to avoid.

Keeping the surroundings unclean: Both positive energy and a tulsi plant thrives in a clean environment. Regularly clean the plant tub and remove excess dried leaves. Moreover, keep are surroundings clean as well. A neglected plant is considered highly inauspicious.