Tulsi plants: 5 Common Vastu mistakes to avoid while placing at home

In Indian culture, the Tulsi finds an elevated position and is known to be a harbinger of good luck and positivity to the household. And all this apart from its medicinal purpose! But do you know that Tulsi plants cannot be kept in any corner of the house. This time, we explore what are most common mistakes people make while place their tulsi plants and how with a bit of Vastu principles and common scientific knowledge you can care and account for positivity in your house.
As per Vastu, having a tulsi plant in your home is considered very sacred due to its air cooling and purification abilities. If you want to welcome a tulsi plant at home, then here’s what you need to keep in mind.
Placing it in wrong directions: For those who follow Vastu are aware that is rationality, logic and science attached to its principles. And the easiest one to decipher is in the placing of the Tulsi plant. Choose the East, north or north east directions to place the plant. This is because it needs the most sunlight in the morning, which it gets from these directions. Moreover, as the day progresses sunlight becomes harsher and that is why directions like West or South become too hot for the survival of the plant, especially in scorching summers when the sunlight becomes very strong mid-day onwards. In Vastu principles, too, morning sunlight is most preferred for positive energy, while evening trails or South- west direction is associated with a heavy energy, which you would probably want to avoid.
Keeping the surroundings unclean: Both positive energy and a tulsi plant thrives in a clean environment. Regularly clean the plant tub and remove excess dried leaves. Moreover, keep are surroundings clean as well. A neglected plant is considered highly inauspicious.
Placing it anywhere in the house: A tulsi plant is not your regular piece of home décor. It is one which comes with its own energy and aura. It cannot be placed indoors in small apartments in a random corner of the room, even if the direction matches with the principles. Moreover, it should not be places beside toilets, drains, or shoe racks. Vastu pays a lot of emphasis on cleanliness, ventilation and pure environment which allows the plant to thrive. Moreover, these places get less sunlight, are prone to dampness and pests which might be bad for the plant's health.
Grouping with other plants: Some practitioners advise against keeping other plants with tulsi. Large plants kept around the petite tulsi can block air flow and sunlight. Moreover, thorny plants or cactuses are ideally avoided around these plants.
Keeping it on the floor or concrete: It is often said that tulsi plants should be kept in earthen clay pots or hangers or anywhere away from direct floor placement. This is because during summer the temperature rises and the floor becomes very hot. A hot floor means the roots get heated up and it may wilt away sooner than you can imagine. Further, if you opt to place it in a planter, then make sure it is made with a material that can absorb heat without harming the plant itself. Try and avoid steel, plastic and ceramics. Thus, avoiding heat stress is a real part of dealing with keeping your tulsi plants healthy.