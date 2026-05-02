How to choose the right basin for your bathroom?

Space layout: How much overall space you have in the bathroom is prime to deciding the size and layout of each item in the bathroom. If you have small space, then wall-mounted ones or corner basins should make a cut, as they take less space, stand proportionally to the overall space and makes the room look bigger than it actually is. For mid-size to large bathrooms, countertops are ideal as it not only house the basin but also gives you ample space to give immediate utilities nearby. Before visiting the showroom for the basin, have the measurements ready, making it easier for you to choose.

Right installation: Once you have zeroed down on the choice of basin, you need to pay attention to its installation. While a basin size may be small, the installation paraphernalia may make it look bigger than its actual size. Thus, here’s the thumb rule you need to note. First, countertops give space to fit in a lot of utilities but they need to be installed at the correct height. Second, wall mounts take the least space and it makes it easier to clean under the basin. Third, the classic pedestal takes a lot of floor space but does not expose the installation pipes to the eye. Fourth, under-mount, gives a smoother finish.