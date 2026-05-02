How to choose the right basin for your bathroom?

If you are looking to give your bathroom a classic makeover or trying to renovate the existing one, and are looking for the right basin, here are some points to keep in mind. It may not always be feasible to purchase the basin that you like. You may have to keep in mind space, utility, surface designs and many more things before finally sealing the deal. If this is new territory for you, then here’s all that you will need to keep in mind.
A basin in your bathroom should not only look good, but also enhance the aesthetics of the space. A large basin in a small bathroom may ruin its look and vice versa. Here’s all that should be in your new basin checklist before you finally make that purchase.
Space layout: How much overall space you have in the bathroom is prime to deciding the size and layout of each item in the bathroom. If you have small space, then wall-mounted ones or corner basins should make a cut, as they take less space, stand proportionally to the overall space and makes the room look bigger than it actually is. For mid-size to large bathrooms, countertops are ideal as it not only house the basin but also gives you ample space to give immediate utilities nearby. Before visiting the showroom for the basin, have the measurements ready, making it easier for you to choose.
Right installation: Once you have zeroed down on the choice of basin, you need to pay attention to its installation. While a basin size may be small, the installation paraphernalia may make it look bigger than its actual size. Thus, here’s the thumb rule you need to note. First, countertops give space to fit in a lot of utilities but they need to be installed at the correct height. Second, wall mounts take the least space and it makes it easier to clean under the basin. Third, the classic pedestal takes a lot of floor space but does not expose the installation pipes to the eye. Fourth, under-mount, gives a smoother finish.
Material Matters: It’s not just the size or the colour, the material matters more than you can actually think. A metal basin is usually used in commercial kitchens or roadside bathrooms. It gives a very formal look and may not go well with your home aesthetics. Glass basin can be fragile and requires regular cleaning. It should be ideally avoided if you have children at home. Stone basins are one of the most popular types, which are very durable and give a versatile look. Porcelains are the most popular ones and used frequently since its easy to clean, stains less and match your overall aesthetics.
Aesthetic shapes: You may prefer to choose the shape of the basin depending on the shape or type of the bathroom itself. Modern bathrooms usually have circular, rectangular or oval-shaped basins. Traditional or heritage homes have rounded basins and many come with pedestals. To add the luxe look to your bathrooms, choose marble or matte finish countertops, circular, oval or rectangular ones. It lends a sleek look to the basins.
Practical utilities check: After considering everything, the last leg of your checklist should involve questions like faucet compatibility, depth of the basin, how much space the place can store, and is it easy or difficult to clean. Once you have satisfying answers to all these questions, you can take your dream basin home.