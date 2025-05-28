Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern interiors

In the evolving landscape of Indian home design, bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces—they're becoming curated sanctuaries. At the forefront of this transformation is Valueline, now bringing the finesse of Italian design to Indian homes with Antoniolupi’s sculptural wash basins.
What’s driving the trend? A move towards architectural minimalism and design-led functionality—a perfect match for Antoniolupi’s Fonte and O24 freestanding basins. These statement pieces capture the zeitgeist of contemporary luxury with their emphasis on clean lines, bold forms, and sustainable craftsmanship.
The O24 basin is a visual powerhouse. Constructed from 24 wedges of recycled white Carrara and black Marquinia marble, its radial composition offers a striking play of geometry and contrast. Dark resin bonds the pieces into a sculptural column that’s visually impactful yet lightweight. More than a sink, it’s an art object—ideal for modern interiors that crave strong silhouettes and architectural detail.
In contrast, Fonte draws inspiration from nature, offering a softer, more introspective design. With gentle curves and a compact cylindrical profile, it evokes the quiet rhythm of natural springs. Carved from solid stone or marble, its grooved surface plays with shadow and texture, adding a layer of quiet sophistication. Available in both black and white, Fonte is a favourite for minimalist bathrooms that seek subtlety and grace.
This new wave of freestanding structural basins represents more than just visual appeal—they reflect values of sustainability, timeless design, and everyday luxury.