Home and Decor

Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern interiors

Valueline brings the finesse of Italian design to Indian homes with Antoniolupi’s sculptural wash basins
Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern interiors
Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern interiors
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

In the evolving landscape of Indian home design, bathrooms are no longer just functional spaces—they're becoming curated sanctuaries. At the forefront of this transformation is Valueline, now bringing the finesse of Italian design to Indian homes with Antoniolupi’s sculptural wash basins.

Luxury Bathroom Trends 2025

What’s driving the trend? A move towards architectural minimalism and design-led functionality—a perfect match for Antoniolupi’s Fonte and O24 freestanding basins. These statement pieces capture the zeitgeist of contemporary luxury with their emphasis on clean lines, bold forms, and sustainable craftsmanship.

Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern Indian interiors
Antoniolupi available at Valueline
Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern Indian interiors
Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern Indian interiors

The O24 basin is a visual powerhouse. Constructed from 24 wedges of recycled white Carrara and black Marquinia marble, its radial composition offers a striking play of geometry and contrast. Dark resin bonds the pieces into a sculptural column that’s visually impactful yet lightweight. More than a sink, it’s an art object—ideal for modern interiors that crave strong silhouettes and architectural detail.

In contrast, Fonte draws inspiration from nature, offering a softer, more introspective design. With gentle curves and a compact cylindrical profile, it evokes the quiet rhythm of natural springs. Carved from solid stone or marble, its grooved surface plays with shadow and texture, adding a layer of quiet sophistication. Available in both black and white, Fonte is a favourite for minimalist bathrooms that seek subtlety and grace.

This new wave of freestanding structural basins represents more than just visual appeal—they reflect values of sustainability, timeless design, and everyday luxury.

Sculptural simplicity: The rise of statement wash basins in modern interiors
Cool by Nature: Designers share 10 biophilic styling tricks to beat the summer heat
Valueline
Antoniolupi

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com