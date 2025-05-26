Cool by Nature: Designers share 10 biophilic styling tricks to beat the summer heat

Designer Rohini Bagla of Studio Rohini Bagla created a quiet dining nook using simple wood furnishings and a single thriving potted plant. “It’s a small touch that adds so much freshness,” she explains. “The trick is to let nature do the talking.”

Maximise cross-ventilation

“Air flow is key,” says Ritu Gupta, Founder of Nadora by Ritu Gupta. “Incorporate open railings and large windows positioned to encourage natural cross-ventilation. Tall bamboo and potted palms can soften sunlight while aiding airflow.”

Natural fabrics, always

Think airy linens, breathable cottons, and tactile rugs. Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna of 42MM Architecture say these textiles not only keep things cool but help create an emotional sense of relaxation. “Combine them with layered foliage and modern lighting for balance.”

Nature as art

Biophilic design is also about curation. “A space doesn’t need to be wild to feel natural,” adds Hardesh Chawla, Director, and Monica Chawla, Creative Head, Essentia Environments. “In our latest balcony design, we used potted greens and light, breezy furniture to frame the view and encourage mindfulness.”

Design with intention

Ultimately, biophilic design is about more than visual appeal. “It’s a conversation between the indoors and outdoors,” says Meera Pyarelal. “And when done with heart, it doesn’t just cool your home—it soothes your soul.”