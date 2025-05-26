Cool by Nature: Designers share 10 biophilic styling tricks to beat the summer heat

Nature has long been the original muse for architects and designers. This summer, as the mercury rises, biophilic design is being embraced not just for its beauty, but for its inherent ability to keep homes cooler, calmer, and infinitely more livable.
“Biophilic design is less about decoration and more about crafting a sanctuary where the pulse of the outdoors hums softly within,” explains Aparna Kaushik, Founder & Principal Architect, Aparna Kaushik Design Group. In one of her recent residential projects, she introduced layered textures, a neutral palette, and organic forms to create a light-filled lounge that breathes—both literally and visually.
Here are 10 biophilic styling tips that top designers swear by to keep your home stylishly cool this season:
Indoor plants are more than just aesthetic. “They act as natural insulators and air purifiers,” says Saba Kapoor, Co-founder of Nivasa. “From elephant ears to ferns, greenery adds softness while lowering the indoor temperature.” She also suggests using planters of varying heights to create depth and airflow.
Natural textures for thermal comfort
“To create interiors that feel cooler, focus on natural, breathable materials,” advise Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders of Azure Interiors. They recommend woven cane, terracotta, and jute to ground the room while allowing for thermal regulation. “Think linen curtains, light upholstery, and handmade pottery to channel a relaxed, summery mood.”
Diffused daylight over harsh light
Designers Priyanka Mehra and Piyush Mehra of PS Design emphasise the importance of filtered light. “We use sheer curtains and strategically placed foliage to reduce heat gain while maintaining a soft glow indoors,” says Priyanka. “Paired with stone flooring, the result is a cool, tactile oasis.”
Soft, earthy palettes that reflect heat
“Colours have a big role to play,” notes Aashi Gupta, Founder of Aashi Gupta Designs. “Soft whites, pale greens, and beige tones reflect sunlight and instantly cool the visual temperature of a space.” In her latest project, she paired a neutral colour story with natural textures and oversized windows for a seamless blend of luxury and nature.
Indoor-outdoor transitions
A well-designed courtyard can serve as a cool sanctuary. “Our courtyards are more than just transitional spaces—they’re alive with culture and calm,” says Meera Pyarelal, Founder & Creative Director, Temple Town. One such courtyard features wood, stone, and a dense canopy of native plants, offering both shade and soul.
Functional green corners
Designer Rohini Bagla of Studio Rohini Bagla created a quiet dining nook using simple wood furnishings and a single thriving potted plant. “It’s a small touch that adds so much freshness,” she explains. “The trick is to let nature do the talking.”
Maximise cross-ventilation
“Air flow is key,” says Ritu Gupta, Founder of Nadora by Ritu Gupta. “Incorporate open railings and large windows positioned to encourage natural cross-ventilation. Tall bamboo and potted palms can soften sunlight while aiding airflow.”
Natural fabrics, always
Think airy linens, breathable cottons, and tactile rugs. Rudraksh Charan and Priyanka Khanna of 42MM Architecture say these textiles not only keep things cool but help create an emotional sense of relaxation. “Combine them with layered foliage and modern lighting for balance.”
Nature as art
Biophilic design is also about curation. “A space doesn’t need to be wild to feel natural,” adds Hardesh Chawla, Director, and Monica Chawla, Creative Head, Essentia Environments. “In our latest balcony design, we used potted greens and light, breezy furniture to frame the view and encourage mindfulness.”
Ultimately, biophilic design is about more than visual appeal. “It’s a conversation between the indoors and outdoors,” says Meera Pyarelal. “And when done with heart, it doesn’t just cool your home—it soothes your soul.”