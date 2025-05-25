Noor-e-Peetal by Fos Lighting celebrates Indo-Persian elegance in contemporary spaces

“Noor-e-Peetal was conceived out of a desire to explore the poetic elegance of heritage design from the perspective of modern living,” shares Sidharth Rohatgi, design director at Fos Lighting. “We wanted to celebrate the grandeur of palaces and old-world mansions through carvings and motifs that speak to both history and harmony.”

Timeless aesthetics

Indeed, every piece in the collection—from hand-cast aluminium sconces with frosted glass to transitional chandeliers wrapped in pleated fabric—feels like it belongs in a bygone era but functions with present-day ease. The collection strikes a rare balance— updated wiring, LED compatibility, and lightweight builds complement its timeless aesthetics.