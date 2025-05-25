Noor-e-Peetal by Fos Lighting celebrates Indo-Persian elegance in contemporary spaces

Some lighting simply illuminates a space. But some—like Fos Lighting’s new collection, Noor-e-Peetal—tell a story, cast a mood, and evoke a sense of timeless beauty.
Noor-e-Peetal, is a glowing homage to the grace of Indo-Persian design, reimagined for the modern home. Literally translating to Light of Brass, the collection captures a delicate dance between the richness of heritage and the elegance of innovation. With a design philosophy rooted in storytelling, the range spotlights ornate craftsmanship, classical brass finishes, and contemporary compatibility. It’s lighting that doesn’t just illuminate—it elevates.
“Noor-e-Peetal was conceived out of a desire to explore the poetic elegance of heritage design from the perspective of modern living,” shares Sidharth Rohatgi, design director at Fos Lighting. “We wanted to celebrate the grandeur of palaces and old-world mansions through carvings and motifs that speak to both history and harmony.”
Indeed, every piece in the collection—from hand-cast aluminium sconces with frosted glass to transitional chandeliers wrapped in pleated fabric—feels like it belongs in a bygone era but functions with present-day ease. The collection strikes a rare balance— updated wiring, LED compatibility, and lightweight builds complement its timeless aesthetics.
“Design is most powerful when it bridges eras. We’ve kept the traditional techniques—like hand carving and brass finishing—intact, but built the pieces to fit today’s homes and lifestyles. It’s lighting that looks classic but works modern,” explains Sidharth.
At the heart of Noor-e-Peetal lies its most treasured element—brass. Known for its warm patina and longevity, brass brings both emotion and endurance to the designs. “Brass ages gracefully. It’s adaptable, noble, and never truly goes out of style. Whether polished to a shine or brushed for an antique finish, it speaks of both luxury and nostalgia,” notes Sidharth.
The craftsmanship, too, is no less luminous. Each fixture begins as a conceptual sketch drawn from traditional Indo-Persian motifs, then cast in aluminium and carefully hand-finished. The intricate carvings are applied through a meticulous hands-on process—one that ensures no two pieces are exactly alike. “It’s highly dexterous work, almost like creating a piece of sculpture,” says Rohatgi.
His personal favourite? The Regal Brass 13-Light Chandelier adorned with golden luster cut-glass shades. “It’s a statement piece—grand yet refined, ornamental yet entirely functional,” he adds.
Whether you’re designing a grand foyer, an intimate reading nook, or a contemporary living space, Noor-e-Peetal will fit right in.
Price starts at Rs 6,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin