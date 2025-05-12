Poltrona Frau’s 2025 collection redefines home with nature-inspired design

Celebrating the transformative power of design and nature, Poltrona Frau’s 2025 collection, The Five Seasons, explores the beauty and balance of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—culminating in a Fifth Season: a deeply personal blend of emotions, style, and self-expression.

“At the heart of this collection is the Fifth Season, a concept that draws on the Japanese idea of go-ai to create a deeper connection between nature, design, and personal expression,” said Nicola Coropulis of Poltrona Frau. “With the 2025 collection, we’d like to celebrate the transformative power of the seasons and their ability to inspire harmony within the home.”

Honouring icons and introducing innovation

Marking the 60th anniversary of the Dezza armchair, Poltrona Frau pays tribute to Gio Ponti with a limited edition of just 60 pieces, featuring exclusive prints based on one of Ponti’s original illustrations. This design reflects not only the anniversary but also Ponti’s fascination with numerology and symbolic imagery.

The Blisscape sofa by Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba channels the serene emotion of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day. With its versatile, plush design and movable back cushions, Blisscape adapts seamlessly to modern living.