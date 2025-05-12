Home and Decor

Poltrona Frau’s 2025 collection redefines home with nature-inspired design

The Five Seasons by Poltrona Frau explores the beauty and balance of spring, summer, autumn, and winter
The Downtown Lounge and The Blisscape By Poltrona Frau
The Downtown Lounge and The Blisscape By Poltrona Frau
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Celebrating the transformative power of design and nature, Poltrona Frau’s 2025 collection, The Five Seasons, explores the beauty and balance of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—culminating in a Fifth Season: a deeply personal blend of emotions, style, and self-expression.

“At the heart of this collection is the Fifth Season, a concept that draws on the Japanese idea of go-ai to create a deeper connection between nature, design, and personal expression,” said Nicola Coropulis of Poltrona Frau. “With the 2025 collection, we’d like to celebrate the transformative power of the seasons and their ability to inspire harmony within the home.”

Honouring icons and introducing innovation

Marking the 60th anniversary of the Dezza armchair, Poltrona Frau pays tribute to Gio Ponti with a limited edition of just 60 pieces, featuring exclusive prints based on one of Ponti’s original illustrations. This design reflects not only the anniversary but also Ponti’s fascination with numerology and symbolic imagery.

The Blisscape sofa by Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba channels the serene emotion of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day. With its versatile, plush design and movable back cushions, Blisscape adapts seamlessly to modern living.

The Downtown Lounge and The Blisscape By Poltrona Frau
The Downtown Lounge and The Blisscape By Poltrona FrauPoltrona Frau
The DressCove Night System By By Poltrona Frau
The DressCove Night System By By Poltrona FrauPoltrona Frau
The Five Seasons Collection
The Five Seasons CollectionPoltrona Frau
The Five Seasons Collection
The Five Seasons CollectionPoltrona Frau
The Parka By Poltrona Frau
The Parka By Poltrona FrauPoltrona Frau

Poltrona Frau also debuts the DressCove Night System, its first modular wardrobe concept. Inspired by luxury trunks, it blends Pelle Frau leather with refined woods and new structural innovations like a freestanding support pole system, offering both walk-in and traditional wardrobe options.

Expanding the world of collaborations

The 2025 collection extends long-standing partnerships and introduces fresh creative alliances. The Fornasetti x Poltrona Frau capsule reintroduces the 1919 armchair and the Isidoro trunk in vibrant new prints. Meanwhile, a new collaboration with Leica presents the Fidelio Multimedia Cabinet—an elegant housing for Leica’s Cine 1 smart laser TV, combining high-performance tech with rich leather finishes.

Living, sleeping, and dining—refined

From the modular comfort of the Parka and GranTorino sofas to the sculptural elegance of the Mesa Due Ellipse table, each piece in the collection enhances daily living with signature craftsmanship. The Duo Collection also grows, introducing a new bed, bedside table, chest of drawers, and vanity—all echoing the soft curves and thoughtful details of its furniture line, created with Ceccotti Collezioni.

Materials and ‘beautilities’

Poltrona Frau furthers its sustainability commitment with Pelle Frau Soulful, a richer-textured, Impact Less leather in 12 refined shades, alongside the new Textile Collection offering three fresh fabric families. The Beautilities line continues to grow, featuring a new lighting collaboration with digital artist Six N. Five, as well as elegant travel accessories and tableware co-designed with Giobagnara.

From innovation to craftsmanship, Poltrona Frau’s 2025 collection weaves together the elements of life and nature to create personal sanctuaries that are as refined as they are emotionally resonant—marking a bold step into a new season of luxury living.

The Downtown Lounge and The Blisscape By Poltrona Frau
Whimsy and elegance unite in Genes Lecoanet Hemant’s Dreams Spring/Summer Collection
Poltrona Frau

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com