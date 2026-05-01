Kansa tableware makes a comeback in modern Indian homes

Madihah Home introduces its latest Kansa collection, reviving a material long familiar to Indian households and reimagining it for modern homes. Traditionally crafted from an alloy of copper and tin, kansa has held both functional and cultural significance across generations. Each piece is handcrafted using age-old techniques, resulting in slight variations that lend every object a unique character.
The collection features a 36-piece set comprising thalis, bowls, glasses, cutlery, and serving pieces.
For Shikha and Kritarth Bhasin, founders of Madihah Home, the inspiration stems from a desire to return to their roots. “We’re all living fast-paced lives today, and there’s a growing need to slow down—especially with everyday rituals like dining. Kansa has always been part of our traditions and is deeply rooted in Ayurveda. The idea was to bring it back in a way that feels relevant to modern homes without losing its essence,” says Shikha.
They believe traditional materials like kansa are finding renewed relevance as consumers become more conscious. “Materials like kansa have inherent health benefits and are sustainable by nature. They are long-lasting and meaningful, which makes them relevant in a world moving towards mindful living,” adds Kritarth.
This shift is also reflected in evolving dining habits. “Dining today is more intentional. Earlier, it was routine-driven, but now people see it as an experience—hosting at home, creating thoughtful tablescapes, and making meals feel special. At the same time, there’s a return to traditional practices, with greater awareness of how food is served and consumed,” they explain.
Adapting kansa for contemporary lifestyles, they note, was a matter of simplifying the design. “We’ve kept the forms clean, minimal, and easy to use. We didn’t want it to feel heavy or dated—it had to be elegant, and practical for everyday use.”
As for maintenance, kansa is relatively easy to care for. It does not require constant polishing, though it naturally develops a patina over time. “That’s part of its beauty. With basic care—gentle cleaning and avoiding harsh chemicals—it stays in good condition,” says Kritarth.
He adds, “The best way to maintain its shine is to clean it with a soft cloth after use and avoid abrasive cleaners. If needed, simple natural methods can help restore the finish. The idea is not to over-polish, but to let it age gracefully.”
Prices start at Rs 50,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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