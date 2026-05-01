Kansa tableware makes a comeback in modern Indian homes

This shift is also reflected in evolving dining habits. “Dining today is more intentional. Earlier, it was routine-driven, but now people see it as an experience—hosting at home, creating thoughtful tablescapes, and making meals feel special. At the same time, there’s a return to traditional practices, with greater awareness of how food is served and consumed,” they explain.

Adapting kansa for contemporary lifestyles, they note, was a matter of simplifying the design. “We’ve kept the forms clean, minimal, and easy to use. We didn’t want it to feel heavy or dated—it had to be elegant, and practical for everyday use.”

As for maintenance, kansa is relatively easy to care for. It does not require constant polishing, though it naturally develops a patina over time. “That’s part of its beauty. With basic care—gentle cleaning and avoiding harsh chemicals—it stays in good condition,” says Kritarth.

He adds, “The best way to maintain its shine is to clean it with a soft cloth after use and avoid abrasive cleaners. If needed, simple natural methods can help restore the finish. The idea is not to over-polish, but to let it age gracefully.”

Prices start at Rs 50,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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