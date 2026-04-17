Material contrast takes centre stage in this contemporary furniture collection

At its core, Beyond Minimal is about just enough, where every element is considered and nothing is incidental.

Every piece is the result of rigorous conceptual development and prototyping. It is a well-balanced mix of wood, metal, stone, and textile, without any material overpowering the other.

“The joinery is a study in craftsmanship. We treat edges, junctions, and transitions as integral design moments, revealing how a piece is made rather than concealing it. Solid wood, marble, metal, and textiles are placed in deliberate contrast, allowing weight, texture, and temperature to interact within a single composition,” says Ketan.