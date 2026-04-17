Material contrast takes centre stage in this contemporary furniture collection

Beyond Minimal, a new collection by Kosh Studio, explores contrast as a design tool, bringing solid wood and metal into deliberate dialogue. Founded in 2020 by designers Nidhi Gupta and Ketan Gupta, the studio has steadily built a reputation for furniture that balances sculptural presence with functional clarity.
The collection moves beyond strict minimalism to introduce subtle complexity through form, joinery, and proportion. Individual pieces reflect a careful process of prototyping, material exploration, and refinement.
In a market saturated with minimalist furniture, what makes Beyond Minimal distinctly different is that it treats minimalism as an exploration of depth within restraint. “We introduce a quiet complexity where contrast, junctions, and transitions become intentional design gestures. Each piece looks sculptural while being functional,” says Nidhi Gupta.
At its core, Beyond Minimal is about just enough, where every element is considered and nothing is incidental.
Every piece is the result of rigorous conceptual development and prototyping. It is a well-balanced mix of wood, metal, stone, and textile, without any material overpowering the other.
“The joinery is a study in craftsmanship. We treat edges, junctions, and transitions as integral design moments, revealing how a piece is made rather than concealing it. Solid wood, marble, metal, and textiles are placed in deliberate contrast, allowing weight, texture, and temperature to interact within a single composition,” says Ketan.
Wood introduces warmth and grain, metal brings precision and clarity, stone grounds the composition with mass and permanence, while textiles soften and humanise the experience. “This interplay creates a layered, sensory richness where materials are allowed to retain their distinct identities,” says Nidhi.
What is particularly new in Beyond Minimal is the way craft is integrated into the structure of the furniture rather than applied as a surface treatment. “Techniques such as embroidery, weaving, and hand-finishing are embedded within the form itself, seen in upholstered components and detailed finishes that are integral to the piece’s construction,” explains Ketan.
Customisation is an integral part of their practice. “We work closely with clients to adapt dimensions, materials, and finishes to their requirements,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 34,500. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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