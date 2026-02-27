Wicker Work by Dhruv Parekh reimagines cane furniture for contemporary Indian homes

Wicker has long held the hearts of designers and decorators. It is an extremely tactile, natural material, imbued with a certain charm and personality, thanks to its intricate woven texture. With Wicker Work, Wootique leans fully into that appeal, presenting a collection where cane is not an embellishment but the very essence of design.
An ode to slow craftsmanship, Wicker Work brings together time-honoured cane weaving and contemporary solid wood construction. At the helm is Dhruv Parekh, who carries forward his grandfather’s legacy while steering the brand into a more modern, design-forward space. For him, the collection began with reverence. “It was inspired by a deep appreciation for India’s time-honoured cane weaving traditions and the quiet elegance they bring to everyday living,” he says. “Cane has always been a material of warmth and familiarity—rooted in craft, climate, and culture—and we wanted to reimagine it for contemporary homes without losing its soul.”
That balance between heritage and modernity defines the collection. Precision-cut teak frames meet hand-woven cane panels; soft curves intersect with clean, structured lines. “The blend lies in restraint,” Dhruv explains. “Allowing the craft to breathe while designing forms that feel current, functional, and timeless.” From upholstered benches with rhythmic cane backrests to ergonomic swivel chairs and study tables where cane acts as a subtle textural accent, each piece strikes a quiet dialogue between solidity and lightness.
For Dhruv, cane is more than material—it is identity. “Cane weaving is the soul of the Wicker Work collection because it brings character, warmth, and a sense of human touch to every piece,” he says. Rather than being treated as a decorative afterthought, the weave shapes both the visual language and lived experience of the furniture. The woven panels soften robust wooden frames, introducing breathability and tactility. “Each weave is done by hand, carrying small variations that make every piece unique. It connects the furniture to tradition, nature, and touch,” he adds.
Compared to earlier launches, this collection marks a subtle but meaningful shift. “This one leans more deeply into an earthy, grounded sensibility,” Dhruv notes. With warm wood tones, natural finishes, and understated silhouettes, Wicker Work feels less trend-driven and more emotionally anchored. “It’s about crafting an environment that feels organic, lived-in, and timeless.”
Among the pieces, Dhruv singles out the shoe rack as a quiet hero. Crafted from East Indian walnut with – cane detailing and a sliding woven door, it exemplifies the brand’s philosophy. “The solid wood lends permanence and strength, while the cane introduces breathability and warmth. It feels rooted yet contemporary,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.
