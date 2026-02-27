Wicker Work by Dhruv Parekh reimagines cane furniture for contemporary Indian homes

For Dhruv, cane is more than material—it is identity. “Cane weaving is the soul of the Wicker Work collection because it brings character, warmth, and a sense of human touch to every piece,” he says. Rather than being treated as a decorative afterthought, the weave shapes both the visual language and lived experience of the furniture. The woven panels soften robust wooden frames, introducing breathability and tactility. “Each weave is done by hand, carrying small variations that make every piece unique. It connects the furniture to tradition, nature, and touch,” he adds.

Compared to earlier launches, this collection marks a subtle but meaningful shift. “This one leans more deeply into an earthy, grounded sensibility,” Dhruv notes. With warm wood tones, natural finishes, and understated silhouettes, Wicker Work feels less trend-driven and more emotionally anchored. “It’s about crafting an environment that feels organic, lived-in, and timeless.”

Among the pieces, Dhruv singles out the shoe rack as a quiet hero. Crafted from East Indian walnut with – cane detailing and a sliding woven door, it exemplifies the brand’s philosophy. “The solid wood lends permanence and strength, while the cane introduces breathability and warmth. It feels rooted yet contemporary,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

