Princess Pea’s art finds new form in a hand-knotted carpet collection

Jaipur Rugs has unveiled DAYS, its latest collection created in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Princess Pea—a body of work that reads as both art and meditation. Conceived as a poetic reflection on identity, womanhood, and the unseen labour of care, the project began under the Jaipur Rugs Foundation before evolving into a capsule collection of hand-knotted carpets shaped through workshops with women artisans.

Translating miniature paintings into hand-knotted rugs

Princess Pea

For Yogesh Chaudhary, director of Jaipur Rugs, the collaboration felt instinctive from the start. “The DAYS collection was born from a shared desire to explore the emotional landscapes that women move through in their everyday lives,” he says. Princess Pea’s practice, rooted in identity and invisible care work, aligned closely with the brand’s belief that rugs are living expressions of human stories. When the artist visited the artisans and immersed herself in their world, “it felt like a dialogue between two mediums and two communities who understand the poetry of daily life.”

Salmon-toned luxury rug reflecting warmth and renewal

At the heart of DAYS is the act of hand-knotting—slow, repetitive, and deeply meditative. “Hand-knotting itself is an act of patience, repetition, and devotion,” Yogesh explains. Each knot holds time and memory, translating emotional states —joy, fatigue, longing—into texture and tone. The collection unfolds across four symbolic palettes: blue for reflection, pink for tenderness, mustard for resilience, and salmon for warmth and renewal, mapping the cyclical rhythm of a woman’s body and spirit.

PincessLuxury hand-knotted rug;

Translating Princess Pea’s intimate miniature paintings into woven form required sensitivity and rigour. “Miniature paintings have an intimacy that can be challenging to translate into a tactile medium like hand-knotting,” Yogesh notes. The design team worked closely with the artist to reinterpret every brushstroke into yarn, preserving the lightness of her visual language while embracing the density of the weave. Multiple iterations and sampling ensured the final rugs honoured both mediums.

Hand-knotted carpet inspired by Princess Pea’s miniature paintings in soft blue palette

More than a design exercise, DAYS is a tribute to the women who brought it to life. “Our female artisans lent not only their skill but also their lived experiences to every rug,” he says.

Prices start at Rs 2 lakh. Available online.

