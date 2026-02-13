Vintage rug-inspired capsule collection revives Persian craft with a modern lens

Ardhi Looms’ latest capsule collection, Patterns of Past, Palettes of Today, looks not to what is new, but to what has endured—drawing inspiration from vintage rugs that have already lived a life, softened by time and touched by memory. “Heritage isn’t something we believe in preserving unchanged—it’s something that matures with time,” says Kanika Takkar, co-founder of Ardhi Looms.
Rather than restoring or replicating antique rugs, the studio studies them closely: the way ornament fades with use, how colour mellows, and how pattern slowly dissolves into impression. These subtleties form the foundation of a collection that feels familiar yet unmistakably modern.
Founded in 2023 by sisters Kanika Takkar and Saina Takkar, Ardhi Looms is a design-led, bespoke rug studio working closely with architects and interior designers across India. The brand’s philosophy is “from Earth to Earth”, which shows a commitment to natural materials, artisan-driven processes, and objects designed to age gracefully.
“Everything we create begins with natural elements and returns to the Earth in spirit. Rugs have always been a part of how we live on the ground—they should feel honest and enduring,” shares Saina Takkar.
Patterns of Past draws from Persian and Iranian rug-making traditions, particularly hand-knotted techniques. Each rug takes five to seven months to complete, with artisans often producing only one to two inches a day.
“These are heirloom skills that are slowly disappearing. We’re committed to preserving traditional knot densities and the discipline that comes with them, even when the process takes longer,” says Kanika.
The motifs—florals, medallions, borders, and geometry—are intentionally softened. Designs appear fractured and diffused, allowing texture and tone to take precedence over ornament.
The colour palette is equally restrained: warm ivories layered with sun-worn ochres, burnished rusts, softened greys, and subtle charcoal undertones. Designed for harmony rather than contrast, the rugs settle into interiors quietly, revealing their depth over time.
“We don’t design for instant impact. Our rugs are meant to reveal themselves slowly, as you live with them,” says Saina.
The rugs are handcrafted using natural yarns such as New Zealand wool and bamboo silk and feature subtle variations in pile height and density. These tactile shifts ensure no two pieces are exactly alike, which is the beauty of all handmade products.
For the sisters, their partnership is intuitive. Kanika leads design—developing concepts, sourcing yarns, and exploring new weaving techniques—while Saina focuses on brand building, marketing, and collaborations with architects and designers.
“We don’t follow trends. We focus on aesthetics and on helping designers bring their vision to life,” Kanika notes.
Produced at the brand’s facility in the Bhadohi–Mirzapur belt of Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most historic carpet-weaving regions, the brand places equal emphasis on sustaining artisan livelihoods and ensuring these skills are passed on.
The rugs are conceived not as decorative statements, but as foundations for living—pieces that anchor spaces as homes evolve.
“Furniture can move, rooms can change. A well-made rug stays. It absorbs life and only grows richer with time,” adds Saina.
Price on request. Available online.
