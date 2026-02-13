Vintage rug-inspired capsule collection revives Persian craft with a modern lens

The motifs—florals, medallions, borders, and geometry—are intentionally softened. Designs appear fractured and diffused, allowing texture and tone to take precedence over ornament.

The colour palette is equally restrained: warm ivories layered with sun-worn ochres, burnished rusts, softened greys, and subtle charcoal undertones. Designed for harmony rather than contrast, the rugs settle into interiors quietly, revealing their depth over time.

“We don’t design for instant impact. Our rugs are meant to reveal themselves slowly, as you live with them,” says Saina.

The rugs are handcrafted using natural yarns such as New Zealand wool and bamboo silk and feature subtle variations in pile height and density. These tactile shifts ensure no two pieces are exactly alike, which is the beauty of all handmade products.

For the sisters, their partnership is intuitive. Kanika leads design—developing concepts, sourcing yarns, and exploring new weaving techniques—while Saina focuses on brand building, marketing, and collaborations with architects and designers.

“We don’t follow trends. We focus on aesthetics and on helping designers bring their vision to life,” Kanika notes.

Produced at the brand’s facility in the Bhadohi–Mirzapur belt of Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most historic carpet-weaving regions, the brand places equal emphasis on sustaining artisan livelihoods and ensuring these skills are passed on.

The rugs are conceived not as decorative statements, but as foundations for living—pieces that anchor spaces as homes evolve.

“Furniture can move, rooms can change. A well-made rug stays. It absorbs life and only grows richer with time,” adds Saina.

Price on request. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress