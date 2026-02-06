Thehraav by Vidhi Singhania celebrates Kota Doria, Banarasi textiles, and artisanal craft

Vidhi Singhania, a textile revivalist based in Mumbai, has unveiled her latest collection after over three decades of work rooted in tradition. She is known for reviving and reimagining heritage weaves such as Kota Doria and Banarasi textiles, collaborating closely with master artisans across the country. After a hiatus, she returns with Thehraav, a collection ranging from classic saris to contemporary wear.
“Thehraav means a pause—a conscious moment of reflection. For me, it represents returning to intention, to craft, and to the soul of handloom. The last few years have been a period of deep introspection and creation behind the scenes. I wanted to come back not just with a collection, but with a philosophy that feels relevant today. After five years, this felt like the right moment to return with renewed purpose, clarity, and a body of work that truly reflects where I am creatively,” she says.
Thehraav is not about slowing down fashion; it’s about pausing to make better choices. “Every piece in this collection is made by skilled Indian artisans, using traditional weaving techniques that cannot be rushed. This collection stands for mindful creation, quality over quantity,” she says.
Vidhi has always cherished working with Kota and Banarasi weaves, and this collection continues that legacy. “Kota and Banarasi have always been close to my heart. They represent two very different yet equally rich weaving traditions of India. This collection highlights their versatility,” she shares.
Thehraav includes saris, shirts, blouses, jackets, co-ord sets, outfits, and a wedding edit. The cuts are fluid, wearable, and modern, while remaining rooted in tradition. The colour palette features deep jewel tones, earthy neutrals, soft ivories, blues, and festive accents. “Compared to earlier launches, this collection feels calmer, more refined, and intentionally a quieter luxury that allows the weave to speak,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.
