Thehraav by Vidhi Singhania celebrates Kota Doria, Banarasi textiles, and artisanal craft

Thehraav is not about slowing down fashion; it’s about pausing to make better choices. “Every piece in this collection is made by skilled Indian artisans, using traditional weaving techniques that cannot be rushed. This collection stands for mindful creation, quality over quantity,” she says.

Vidhi has always cherished working with Kota and Banarasi weaves, and this collection continues that legacy. “Kota and Banarasi have always been close to my heart. They represent two very different yet equally rich weaving traditions of India. This collection highlights their versatility,” she shares.