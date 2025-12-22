The best healing herbs for the common cold, from Indian liquorice to tulsi

Ginger, a staple in Indian households, is also widely used to treat colds. It helps relieve throat irritation, reduce congestion, and encourage perspiration, which may help bring down fever. Warm ginger tea with honey and lemon offers both comfort and therapeutic benefits.

Garlic is rich in allicin, a natural compound with antiviral and antibacterial effects. Eating raw garlic or adding it to hot foods can support the body’s ability to fight off cold-causing germs and reduce symptom severity.

Peppermint is well known for its cooling and soothing action. The menthol it contains works as a natural decongestant, easing blocked sinuses and headaches. Peppermint tea or steam inhalation can provide quick relief from nasal and sinus congestion.

Ashwagandha, an important adaptogen in Ayurveda, supports immune function and helps the body manage stress, which can otherwise weaken resistance to infections. Regular use may aid quicker recovery from colds and flu.

Mulethi, or Indian liquorice, is valued for its calming effect on the throat. Mulethi tea helps ease coughing, reduce throat irritation, and support respiratory health, making it a common ingredient in Ayurvedic remedies.

Although modern medicines often offer rapid symptom relief, herbal treatments provide gentle, long-term support. Including these natural remedies in everyday life can help shorten the course of a cold while improving overall wellness, allowing the body to heal in harmony with nature.