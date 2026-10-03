Ayo Edebiri turns 31: Things to know about The Bear star

As Sydney Adamu on The Bear, Ayo plays a young chef with serious talent and a lot of nerves, and she never turns it into a cliché. Her best moments are small: a half-second hesitation, a look across a crowded kitchen, a joke that doubles as a defence mechanism. Sydney can be sharp, funny, and unsure of herself within a single scene, and Ayo makes it all feel like one person. Awards voters noticed. She won the Emmy for supporting actress, the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy, and the Critics Choice Award for best actress in a comedy series.