Ayo Edebiri turns 31: Things to know about The Bear star

Ayo Edebiri is 31 today. She started out in stand-up and TV writers' rooms in Boston and New York, and she's now best known as Sydney on The Bear, which got her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. At the Globes, she spent part of her speech thanking her agents' and managers' assistants, the people who answer her emails, and the clip got as much attention as the win.
As Sydney Adamu on The Bear, Ayo plays a young chef with serious talent and a lot of nerves, and she never turns it into a cliché. Her best moments are small: a half-second hesitation, a look across a crowded kitchen, a joke that doubles as a defence mechanism. Sydney can be sharp, funny, and unsure of herself within a single scene, and Ayo makes it all feel like one person. Awards voters noticed. She won the Emmy for supporting actress, the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV musical or comedy, and the Critics Choice Award for best actress in a comedy series.
Before she was a household name, Ayo was working in writers' rooms, with credits that include Big Mouth, Dickinson, and Abbott Elementary. That background shapes her performances. She seems to understand what a joke is for and when a line should land softly. Her comic timing feels structural, built into the scene rather than tacked on.
Fans who know her only from the kitchen should look further. Before entering the Marvel universe with Thunderbolts*, she portrayed Missy on Big Mouth and brought her comedic flair to the big screen in films like Theatre Camp and Bottoms. She keeps choosing projects that enable her switch between uncomfortable, sharp, warm, and chaotic, and the range suits her.
Ayo’s public persona is part of the appeal. Her Golden Globes speech, in which she thanked the assistants who answer "crazy emails," had viewers calling her a class act. The internet also still loves her running "I'm Irish" bit, a joke she started herself in 2023, which fans have taken and made into a fandom in-joke. When she hosted Saturday Night Live, she poked fun at her own old podcast comments about Jennifer Lopez, and the self-aware humour got people talking.
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