Bollywood rallies behind hero pilot Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack

On September 30, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar averted a massive aviation catastrophe when his Flydubai flight was compromised. While commanding Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the pilot was reportedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot. Despite severe injuries, the quick-thinking captain transmitted hijack codes and unlocked the cockpit door. This crucial move allowed the crew and passengers to overpower the assailant and safely divert the aircraft, saving 174 lives.

Bollywood salutes hero Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

The Bollywood fraternity has united to salute the heroic Indian pilot. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to commend the aviator’s extraordinary bravery. The superstar wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard.” Shah Rukh ended his message by wishing him a speedy recovery.