Bollywood rallies behind hero pilot Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack

On September 30, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar averted a massive aviation catastrophe when his Flydubai flight was compromised. While commanding Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the pilot was reportedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot. Despite severe injuries, the quick-thinking captain transmitted hijack codes and unlocked the cockpit door. This crucial move allowed the crew and passengers to overpower the assailant and safely divert the aircraft, saving 174 lives.
The Bollywood fraternity has united to salute the heroic Indian pilot. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to commend the aviator’s extraordinary bravery. The superstar wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard.” Shah Rukh ended his message by wishing him a speedy recovery.
Salman Khan also shared a heartfelt message of gratitude. Directing his praise to the wounded hero, Salman posted, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.”
The outpouring of admiration continued across the industry. Ranveer Singh affectionately dubbed the survivor "Captain courageous". Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar formally called for Smit to be honoured with the Mahavir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award.
Shraddha Kapoor shared a powerful image of Lord Hanuman alongside the caption, “More power to Captain Smit. Such outstanding examples of bravery keep the collective courage alive!” Sonam Kapoor, who famously portrayed real-life aviation hero Neerja Bhanot on screen, expressed immense gratitude.
Adding a personal touch, Anil Kapoor revealed his business manager Jalal had known Smit since flying school. Anil noted his manager always considered the pilot someone you would want by your side during a crisis. He shared, “What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first.”
Stars including Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, R. Madhavan and Vijay Deverakonda have also flooded social media with glowing messages praising his presence of mind.