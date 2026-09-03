Former IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman joins Goa-based airline FLY91 as a commercial pilot

Abhinandan became a household name across India following his extraordinary display of courage during a tense aerial combat with Pakistan in February 2019. After successfully shooting down an enemy fighter jet, his aircraft was hit by hostile fire. This forced him to eject over enemy territory where he was captured and held as a prisoner of war. During his three days in captivity, he displayed immense stoicism and resilience. His calm demeanour under intense pressure won the hearts of the nation before diplomatic intervention secured his safe release and return to India.

In recognition of his exceptional sense of duty and gallantry during the dogfight, he was honoured with the Vir Chakra in 2021. This prestigious medal stands as India's third-highest wartime gallantry award.

Now, having stepped away from the rigours of military service, Abhinandan brings his vast flying experience to the commercial sector. For aviation enthusiasts and patriotic citizens alike, his presence in the cockpit adds a unique layer of prestige to the burgeoning regional airline. As he takes to the skies in a passenger aircraft instead of a fighter jet, his journey remains a testament to an enduring passion for aviation and a lifetime dedicated to navigating the clouds.