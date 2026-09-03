Former IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman joins Goa-based airline FLY91 as a commercial pilot

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his aviation career by joining the Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a commercial pilot. The decorated officer took up his new position in August, seamlessly transitioning from high-stakes military missions to civilian passenger flights.
FLY91 commenced operations in March 2024 and currently maintains a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. With primary bases in Goa and Hyderabad, the regional carrier is steadily expanding its domestic reach. When approached for further details regarding the high-profile appointment, a spokesperson for the airline maintained a discreet stance. Stating that “personal information about employees is a private matter,” the representative declined to comment further on the specifics of his role.
Abhinandan became a household name across India following his extraordinary display of courage during a tense aerial combat with Pakistan in February 2019. After successfully shooting down an enemy fighter jet, his aircraft was hit by hostile fire. This forced him to eject over enemy territory where he was captured and held as a prisoner of war. During his three days in captivity, he displayed immense stoicism and resilience. His calm demeanour under intense pressure won the hearts of the nation before diplomatic intervention secured his safe release and return to India.
In recognition of his exceptional sense of duty and gallantry during the dogfight, he was honoured with the Vir Chakra in 2021. This prestigious medal stands as India's third-highest wartime gallantry award.
Now, having stepped away from the rigours of military service, Abhinandan brings his vast flying experience to the commercial sector. For aviation enthusiasts and patriotic citizens alike, his presence in the cockpit adds a unique layer of prestige to the burgeoning regional airline. As he takes to the skies in a passenger aircraft instead of a fighter jet, his journey remains a testament to an enduring passion for aviation and a lifetime dedicated to navigating the clouds.