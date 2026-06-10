Celebs
India's pride! Major Abhilasha Barak wins prestigious UN award. Watch the video
Major Abhilasha Barak makes history again as she is honored with the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her exemplary service in Lebanon
India is celebrating another proud moment as Major Abhilasha Barak receives the prestigious UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her outstanding service in Lebanon. Major Barak has consistently broken barriers throughout her career. In 2022, she made history by becoming the first woman combat helicopter pilot in the Indian Army, inspiring countless young women across the country. Watch the full video to know her story!