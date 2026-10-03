Emma Roberts shares wedding pictures with husband Cody John, months after the ceremony

On October 3, Emma Roberts posted a set of images from her July 25 ceremony with husband Cody John. The first picture shows the couple sharing a kiss. Others capture them exchanging vows and walking down the aisle hand in hand, and the post carries the one-word caption "Hitched."
The photos are the first set shared by the couple themselves. Glimpses of the day had already surfaced in July, when photos obtained by entertainment outlets circulated online. The new post gives the wedding a more personal feel, with the vows and the aisle walk front and centre. Emma's son, Rhodes, walked her down the aisle, and earlier photos showed the two holding hands on the way.
Reports said the ceremony took place at Cody's family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. It was a small outdoor affair for close family and friends. Emma wore a white chiffon gown with a high slit and a matching headband. Cody chose a classic black tuxedo. Other photos showed the actress in a flowy white gown and long veil, taking vows on a wooden platform.
Among the guests was Emma's aunt, Julia Roberts, who was photographed looking emotional after the ceremony.
Emma and Cody reportedly met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry in the summer of 2022. This was not long after her split from Garrett Hedlund, the father of her son Rhodes. Cody is also an actor, with credits that include Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. Sources at the time said the pair were taking things slowly because of Rhodes. In August 2022, Cody went Instagram official with a photo of the two kissing on a yacht, captioned "sweet sweet."
In July 2024, Emma announced their engagement on Instagram with a photo of her ring. Her caption joked that she was "putting this here before my mom tells everyone."
Since then the couple have appeared together at events such as Coachella, usually with only a few photos shared. The wedding plans were kept just as quiet, and sources only told TMZ beforehand that a private celebration was being prepared.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.