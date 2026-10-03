Emma Roberts shares wedding pictures with husband Cody John, months after the ceremony

On October 3, Emma Roberts posted a set of images from her July 25 ceremony with husband Cody John. The first picture shows the couple sharing a kiss. Others capture them exchanging vows and walking down the aisle hand in hand, and the post carries the one-word caption "Hitched."

Inside Emma Roberts' wedding pictures

The photos are the first set shared by the couple themselves. Glimpses of the day had already surfaced in July, when photos obtained by entertainment outlets circulated online. The new post gives the wedding a more personal feel, with the vows and the aisle walk front and centre. Emma's son, Rhodes, walked her down the aisle, and earlier photos showed the two holding hands on the way.

Reports said the ceremony took place at Cody's family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. It was a small outdoor affair for close family and friends. Emma wore a white chiffon gown with a high slit and a matching headband. Cody chose a classic black tuxedo. Other photos showed the actress in a flowy white gown and long veil, taking vows on a wooden platform.