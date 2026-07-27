Emma Roberts and Cody John say ‘ I do’ at Sun Valley, Idaho, after four years of dating

Actors Emma Roberts and Cody John tied the knot in Sun Valley Idaho on July 25 after dating for four years. The couple had reportedly met via mutual friends in 2022 and reports surfaced that their dreamy proposal took place two years later in 2024, although not much information was publicly available about the same. However, yet two years later the couple finally celebrated their union in the presence of close friends and family. In attendance was actor Julia Roberts, Emma’s aunt.

All about Emma Roberts’ wedding day

The couple kept all the arrangements pretty low key and news about their wedding only surfaced as the first photos of their wedding were published. Though much of the arrangements were private, one can still decipher, looking at the photos that it was a beautiful outdoor wedding, with limited guests and floral decorations all around. While Cody kept his attire formal and classic, Emma chose to wear a custom Monique Lhuillier creation.