Emma Roberts and Cody John say ‘ I do’ at Sun Valley, Idaho, after four years of dating

Actors Emma Roberts and Cody John tied the knot in Sun Valley Idaho on July 25 after dating for four years. The couple had reportedly met via mutual friends in 2022 and reports surfaced that their dreamy proposal took place two years later in 2024, although not much information was publicly available about the same. However, yet two years later the couple finally celebrated their union in the presence of close friends and family. In attendance was actor Julia Roberts, Emma’s aunt.
The couple kept all the arrangements pretty low key and news about their wedding only surfaced as the first photos of their wedding were published. Though much of the arrangements were private, one can still decipher, looking at the photos that it was a beautiful outdoor wedding, with limited guests and floral decorations all around. While Cody kept his attire formal and classic, Emma chose to wear a custom Monique Lhuillier creation.
It is said that the gown took almost nine months to be made and instead of taking inspiration from the classic and traditional wedding gowns, it stood out in design and look. Ditching the regular white, Emma wore a colour called antique rose, which resembled a slight tea-stain shade. She was fitted into a silk- chiffon corset bodice with a layered skirt and a beautiful matching veil. Moreover, Emma decided to go for yet another Monique Lhuillier archival 2004 archival pieces in black for her after-party look.
Notable moments
Emma’s son Rhodes with ex partner Garrett Hedlund walked her down the aisle before the ceremony. Moreover, netizens also noticed that height difference between Emma and Cody due to which she was actually made to stand on a raised platform and most of the photographs have a top view than a side-view to balance this.
Who are Emma Roberts and Cody John?
For the unversed Emma Roberts is an American actor, singer and producer who is the daughter of Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Roberts. Despite her family lineage in Hollywood, she chose to build her own career for two decades, step by step. Known for works like Nancy Drew, Nerve, Holidate, and American Horror Story, her choice of roles have oscillated between teen television shows, horror, comedy and independent films. Cody John is also an actor who prefers to stay very private. He was seen in projects like In the Dark and Wu- Tang: An American Saga.
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