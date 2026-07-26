Katie Holmes makes red carpet debut with rumoured beau Jason Yarmosky

The romance first came into public view on July 10, when the two were spotted holding hands at an East Hampton screening of Olivia Wilde’s film The Invite. Days later, the two were photographed leaving a Manhattan dinner arm-in-arm. The following week brought a date night at New York's Soho Sessions concert series, followed by a casual shopping outing in Midtown.

However, Friday's visit in the Hamptons was a legitimate social gathering full of celebrities from the entertainment and fashion industries, and instead of just being photographed, the couple opted to pose together for the cameras.

Jason is a Brooklyn-based artist who was born in New York and is well-known for his paintings and drawings that frequently tackle themes of memory, ageing, and time. He graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 2010 and has shown his work at museums and galleries both domestically and overseas.

Both Katie and Jason have mostly let their outings speak for themselves and have not publicly discussed the relationship in great depth. However, the message is becoming more and more obvious with every fresh sighting: this summer romance isn't being kept a secret.