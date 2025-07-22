Katie Holmes to write, direct and star in Happy Hours trilogy, to reunite with Joshua Jackson

The actress took to social medi to write how exciting she is for this collaboration. She writes, "I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make."

The other cast of the film includes actors Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Happy Hours is described as a story about two people navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles.

Holmes and Jackson played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter in the teen series Dawson's Creek in which their characters were entangled in a romantic relationship.

Production on the first film starts in New York City this summer, with the second and third installments expected to follow after.