Lionel Messi seen in public for the first time since World Cup final loss

Lionel Messi suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final last Sunday in what was probably his final match at the World Cup.

A week later, the Argentine legend was spotted in public for the first time since the loss in his hometown Rosario as he watched a fourth division match from the stands.

Lionel Messi was spotted watching a football match in Rosario, Argentina

Football legend Lionel Messi carried Argentina all the way to their second consecutive World Cup final after producing a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament at the age of 39. However, his efforts fell short in the Final against Spain and the reigning champions had to suffer a 1-0 loss.