Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's picture from 2007 goes viral ahead of World Cup final clash

The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal fight for football's ultimate prize as Argentina and Spain take the stage on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
After Argentina completed yet another comeback against England to set up a final against Spain, the internet dug up the viral picture of a young Messi bathing an infant Yamal back in 2007. Almost two decades later, they will play in the World Cup final.
When Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal broke into the scene as a teenager a few years ago, the comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi were instantaneous. Lamine, considered to be Messi's successor at Barcelona and the current No 10, had shared a moment with the Argentine months after being born.
It was an image of a 20-year-old Messi holding and bathing an infant Lamine Yamal and bathing him. When people first saw the image, they thought it was AI-generated. However, it was soon clarified that no matter how unbelievable, the picture was real.
The photograph was one among many images taken for a charity calendar back in December 2007 when Messi played for Barcelona. It was organised by UNICEF and the FC Barcelona Foundation. No one knew then that Messi and Yamal will go on to script their respective histories and play against each other in the World Cup final in their first ever meeting at 39 and 19 years of age respectively.
The picture was taken by Joan Monfort who later shared that local families had entered the fundraising campaign through a raffle and Lamine's parents were selected and the stars had aligned perfectly for the Spanish to be paired with the Argentine.
The image has once again gone viral, days before the World Cup final this Sunday. It has become one of the most iconic images of football and it all happened by coincidence.
Spain and Argentina have secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final after dominant victories in the semi-finals. Spain had an impressive 2-0 win against tournament favourites France as Mikel Oyarzabal (22' penalty) and Pedro Porro (58') found the net, completely stopping the 2018 champions in their tracks.
Defending champions Argentina staged yet another late comeback against England with Lionel Messi creating magic once again. Even after Anthony Gordon's 55th minute goal gave England the lead, the Latin American giants were relentless in their attack. Finally, Messi assisted two goals as Enzo Fernández (85') and Lautaro Martínez (90+2') successfully converted.
With the final set to be a high-voltage contest, France and England will face each other in the third-place match on Saturday.
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