Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal's picture from 2007 goes viral ahead of World Cup final clash

The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal fight for football's ultimate prize as Argentina and Spain take the stage on July 19, 2026 (July 20, 12:30 am IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After Argentina completed yet another comeback against England to set up a final against Spain, the internet dug up the viral picture of a young Messi bathing an infant Yamal back in 2007. Almost two decades later, they will play in the World Cup final.

The story behind the viral Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal picture from 2007

When Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal broke into the scene as a teenager a few years ago, the comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi were instantaneous. Lamine, considered to be Messi's successor at Barcelona and the current No 10, had shared a moment with the Argentine months after being born.