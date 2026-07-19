Argentina's Lionel Messi almost played for Spain: The story behind the viral VHS tape

The 39-year-old Argentina is also a legend of Spanish football, having played for Barcelona for over two decades. He moved to Spain when he was 13 to join the club's academy La Masia and lived in the country until August 2021 after which he made the big move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The story of the VHS tape

Soon after Lionel Messi joined La Masia, youth coach Alex Garcia called up Spain’s youth coach Ginés Meléndez and said, "There’s a kid here, an Argentine, but they (Argentina) don’t call him up. Maybe there’s a possibility he might want to play for Spain."

For the youth coach, the youngster was the missing piece in the puzzle. Spanish coaches made plans to convince Messi to get him to play for Spain along with his teammates from Barcelona, but the young boy always wanted to represent Argentina.

Despite his exceptional talent that impressed everyone in Spain, Argentina was not really aware of the young talent until a VHS tape changed it all. When the then Argentina coach, Marcelo Bielsa visited Barcelona in 2002, Messi's representative, Horacio Gaggiolo got a VHS tape of the player's highlights to show it to the Argentine team.