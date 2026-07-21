Lamine Yamal shares what Lionel Messi told him after the World Cup final

Lamine Yamal is a World Cup champion with Spain after his country secured a dominating win over Lionel Messi's Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the match was the reunion of Yamal and Messi on the pitch, 19 years after they were photographed when the Spanish player was an infant and the Argentine captain, only 20 years old. Yamal, now 20 has shared the words of wisdom his Barcelona senior imparted.

Lamine Yamal greeted Lionel Messi after Spain's World Cup win

The baton was passed when Spain defeated defending World Cup champions Argentina. 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is Barcelona's current sensation shared the pitch with his club legend Lionel Messi for the first time.