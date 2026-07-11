Lamine Yamal: The mystery behind the Spanish footballer's 304 celebratory sign

When you talk about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially the Spanish football team, you cannot not take the name of Lamine Yamal. Deemed as one of the remarkable prodigies of football, Yamal secured a place in the FC Barcelona team at just 15 years old. The footballer who celebrates his 19th birthday in just two days has already made a mark for himself, being one of the youngest players on the team. He is currently in spotlight because of Spain’s win against Belgium and the upcoming match against France, being a protective brother to his half-brother Kenye and his unique celebratory sign 304.

Who is Lamine Yamal?

Yamal was born to parents Mounir Nasraoui, a house painter and Sheila Ebana, a hospitality professional. His parents separated when he was three years old but continued to co-parent him. He spent a childhood between Granollers and Rocafonda spending shared time with both his parents. He is known to have to half-siblings Kenye and Baraa. In fact, Kenye, himself is quite famous during this season as he is often seen to come to the stands to support his older brother. Moreover, Yamal’s playful and protective gestures towards him have also brought their relationship to the spotlight. While Yamal continues to keep his private life under wraps, some reports suggest that he is dating Ines Garcia, a Spanish influencer. However, not much has been disclosed or confirmed about this relation.