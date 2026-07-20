Who is Lamine Yamal's mother Sheila Ebana who has 1M+ social media followers?

Like every big tournament, especially the World Cup, this time too a new sleet of football super stars were introduced to even the non-avid viewers of the sport, including Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham. But the one that finally is the talk of the town is the 19-year-old Spanish star Lamine Yamal, who faced the 39-year-old Lionel Messi head on, on Sunday's finale match.

This also brings a full-circle moment for the rising superstar, who had gone viral over a 2007 photo of a then-20-year-old Lionel Messi bathing the La Liga player when he was months old for a charity photo shoot, all thanks to his mother, Sheila Ebana.

But how did Lamine Yamal reach a charity photoshoot? Here's what his mother Sheila Ebana did

Lamine was born on July 13, 2007, near Barcelona, Spain, to Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana, both of whom are in their mid-30s. Sheila, who is usually spotted at the stands rooting for her elder one, has 1.7 M followers on Instagram.