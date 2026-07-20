Who is Ferran Torres, the young footballer who won Spain its second FIFA World Cup in 2026

Football fans all over the world sat in anticipation as the 90-minute FIFA world Cup 2026 finals between Spain and Argentina ended with not even one goal. Then started the 30-minutes of extra time and one man from the Spanish team owned it! Ferran Torres, the 26 year old young footballer earned Spain its first goal for the evening, the only goal needed to create history by defeating Argentina and bringing the World Cup home. But who is Ferran Torres and did you know about his illustrious career at just 26?

Who is Ferran Torres?

Ferran was born as Ferran Torres Garcia in Foios , Valencia, Spain on February 29, 2000. Before he formally joined any football organisation, he took to training himself in futsal. For the unversed it is a much smaller version of the game with just five players. It is popularly known as indoor football. His practice in futsal gave him remarkable flexibility and coordination which he later put to use for his football training. Ferran joined the Valencia CF’s youth academy when he was only 6 years old and trained rapidly over the years before making his senior debut at 17.