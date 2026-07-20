Who is Ferran Torres, the young footballer who won Spain its second FIFA World Cup in 2026

Football fans all over the world sat in anticipation as the 90-minute FIFA world Cup 2026 finals between Spain and Argentina ended with not even one goal. Then started the 30-minutes of extra time and one man from the Spanish team owned it! Ferran Torres, the 26 year old young footballer earned Spain its first goal for the evening, the only goal needed to create history by defeating Argentina and bringing the World Cup home. But who is Ferran Torres and did you know about his illustrious career at just 26?
Ferran was born as Ferran Torres Garcia in Foios , Valencia, Spain on February 29, 2000. Before he formally joined any football organisation, he took to training himself in futsal. For the unversed it is a much smaller version of the game with just five players. It is popularly known as indoor football. His practice in futsal gave him remarkable flexibility and coordination which he later put to use for his football training. Ferran joined the Valencia CF’s youth academy when he was only 6 years old and trained rapidly over the years before making his senior debut at 17.
An illustrious Football career
Over the years, Ferran has played for three prestigious clubs. He started with Valencia between 2017 and 2020 before moving on to Manchester City between 2020 and 2022. There he won the Premier League and EFL Cup. He joined Barcelona in 2022 and continues to represent the club. Interestingly, while playing for Barcelona, his early days were a rough path. But he started reinventing his style and working on the techniques to soon overcome criticism and become one of the most sought after players of the club. He is known for his off-the-ball movements, acceleration, playing in front three, calm finishing, and tactical discipline under pressure.
Ferran Torres: a personal life
While not much has been officially disclosed about his net worth, it is estimated that he gets 8.6 million (BPS) which roughly translates to 12 million dollars, from Barcelona. On relationship front, he was said to be in a relation with Sira Martinez, the daughter of Spain and Manchester City coach but they broke up in 2023. Since then there has been no official reveal of his relationship status.
Why this football victory matters for Spain?
Last night, Spain scripted history by winning the world cup after 16 years. They had last won in 2010 when the tournament was held in South Africa. Last night’s victory showed the world how the game is in safe hands and taken in the right direction by the emerging footballers like Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri and others. It was a testament to the presence of Spanish football legends like Xavi and Andres Iniesta along with the younger lot who together made this team work possible. This win, or rather Argentina’s defeat is also significant for the opposing team to boost up their team work rather than the team being known synonymously with the popularity of only one player – Lionel Messi. Thus, Ferran Torres made sure that Spain goes down in the history books and his name written off as a legendary footballer who defeated Argentina and Messi at extra-time.