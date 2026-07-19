Spain wins World Cup 2026 after dramatic 1-0 win over Argentina

Spain has been crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, handing Spain their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since 2010.
Spain clinch FIFA World Cup 2026 title with hard-fought win over Argentina
The victory capped an outstanding tournament for Luis de la Fuente's side, who blended technical brilliance with tactical discipline throughout the competition.
From the opening whistle, Spain dominated possession, patiently building attacks through midfield while forcing Argentina deep into their own half. Young sensation Lamine Yamal constantly troubled the Argentine defence with his pace and dribbling, while Nico Williams stretched play from the opposite wing. Pedri and Rodri dictated the tempo in midfield, completing countless passes and ensuring Spain controlled the game's rhythm. Argentina, meanwhile, relied on Lionel Messi's creativity and looked to strike on the counterattack, but struggled to create meaningful opportunities.
The turning point came late in normal time when Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a red card. With the numerical advantage, Spain increased the intensity of their attacks and finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute. Nico Williams burst down the left flank before delivering a precise pass into the penalty area, where substitute Ferran Torres calmly slotted the ball past Martínez to send the Spanish fans into celebration.