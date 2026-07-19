Spain wins World Cup 2026 after dramatic 1-0 win over Argentina

Spain has been crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, handing Spain their second FIFA World Cup title and their first since 2010.

Spain clinch FIFA World Cup 2026 title with hard-fought win over Argentina

The victory capped an outstanding tournament for Luis de la Fuente's side, who blended technical brilliance with tactical discipline throughout the competition.