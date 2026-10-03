Jason Sanjay's Sigma is out: Mother Sangeetha attends the first show, father Vijay stays silent

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma released on October 2, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. It opened against Drishyam 3 and the Hollywood titles Digger and Verity.
Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and daughter Divya Saasha made a rare public appearance at Kamala Cinemas. Both have kept a low profile, so their arrival drew attention. A video from outside the theatre showed the two arriving, with Jason alongside them. A later clip reportedly showed Sangeetha and Jason sharing an emotional hug after the screening. Jason had already thanked his family at the film's trailer and audio launch.
Online, fans who caught release-day shows have been largely positive on X. Jason has said he hopes audiences will judge Sigma on its own merit. He has also said he wants to use Sigma's exposure to build his own identity, and reports suggest an acting debut is next.
Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has stayed quiet. Jason had said earlier that his father was excited but would not be involved with the film's promotions, and he is following his father's advice to build his own career, knowing he could always ask for support.
The strain began with reports that Sangeetha filed for divorce in December 2025, reportedly alleging infidelity. Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan then appeared together at a wedding reception, which fuelled speculation. Neither has publicly responded to the rumours.
The distance became visible in May, when Sangeetha, Jason and Divya skipped Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. Trisha attended. Jason reportedly unfollowed his father on Instagram.
Jason's recent interviews paint a warmer picture than the past. He has spoken fondly of growing up with his father. He recalled Vijay's advice to build his own identity rather than lean on a star surname, while knowing he could always ask for support. Jason's words do not address the divorce reports directly, but they suggest the father-son bond may be intact.
Vijay's film Jana Nayagan was first set to release on July 31, but it was reportedly pushed back to avoid a clash with his son's directorial debut. It was initially meant to open on January 9, but censorship delays kept it off screens for months. It finally released worldwide on July 23, a little over two months after Vijay took office as Chief Minister. Reviews were mixed to negative. Weeks later, Jason announced that Sigma would arrive on October 2.