Jason Sanjay's Sigma is out: Mother Sangeetha attends the first show, father Vijay stays silent

Online, fans who caught release-day shows have been largely positive on X. Jason has said he hopes audiences will judge Sigma on its own merit. He has also said he wants to use Sigma's exposure to build his own identity, and reports suggest an acting debut is next.

Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has stayed quiet. Jason had said earlier that his father was excited but would not be involved with the film's promotions, and he is following his father's advice to build his own career, knowing he could always ask for support.

The Trisha controversy and the father-son rift

The strain began with reports that Sangeetha filed for divorce in December 2025, reportedly alleging infidelity. Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan then appeared together at a wedding reception, which fuelled speculation. Neither has publicly responded to the rumours.