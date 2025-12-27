Thalapathy Vijay sings Chella Magale as Jana Nayagan unveils third single

After the first two chartbusters, Thalapathy Katcheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru, the team of Jana Nayagan has now dropped its third single, Chella Magale, which translates to ‘beloved Daughter’. The song, sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself, is a soulful and emotionally rich composition, which is already being billed as the next father-daughter anthem. Departing from the film’s earlier high-energy numbers, this song embraces subtlety and warmth, revealing a tender and intimate layer of the film’s musical palette, which has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Chella Magale: Thalapathy Vijay lends his voice to Jana Neta’s third single

The song stands out as a deeply heartfelt melody and Thalapathy’s vocals bring an unmistakable sincerity to the track, serving as its emotional core. His restrained yet expressive rendition adds depth and authenticity, making the song feel personal and poignant.

The lyrics for the song is penned by Vivek and the track itself marks a softer departure from the lyricist’s typically powerful and energetic collaborations with Vijay. Chella Magale beautifully captures a father’s affection and the unspoken bond he shares with his daughter. Anirudh’s arrangement enhances this sentiment, resulting in a song that feels intimate and emotionally resonant.