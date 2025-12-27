Thalapathy Vijay sings Chella Magale as Jana Nayagan unveils third single

After the first two chartbusters, Thalapathy Katcheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru, the team of Jana Nayagan has now dropped its third single, Chella Magale, which translates to ‘beloved Daughter’. The song, sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself, is a soulful and emotionally rich composition, which is already being billed as the next father-daughter anthem. Departing from the film’s earlier high-energy numbers, this song embraces subtlety and warmth, revealing a tender and intimate layer of the film’s musical palette, which has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.
The song stands out as a deeply heartfelt melody and Thalapathy’s vocals bring an unmistakable sincerity to the track, serving as its emotional core. His restrained yet expressive rendition adds depth and authenticity, making the song feel personal and poignant.
The lyrics for the song is penned by Vivek and the track itself marks a softer departure from the lyricist’s typically powerful and energetic collaborations with Vijay. Chella Magale beautifully captures a father’s affection and the unspoken bond he shares with his daughter. Anirudh’s arrangement enhances this sentiment, resulting in a song that feels intimate and emotionally resonant.
Even ahead of its release, Jana Nayagan has been generating remarkable pre-release buzz across markets. The film has witnessed strong advance interest both domestically and overseas, with early indicators pointing to robust pre-sales momentum and heightened exhibitor demand, particularly across Tamil Nadu, the North Indian belt, and key international territories. Digital engagement surrounding the film’s music, title reveal, and Vijay’s involvement continues to soar, positioning Jana Nayagan as one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2026.
Adding to the excitement, the makers are set to host a grand audio launch event today (December 27) in Malaysia, with close to 90,000 fans expected to attend, making it one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited music events of the year.
The film, helmed by H Vinoth, stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Reba Monica John, Monish Blessy, Baba Bhaskar, Teejay Arunasalam, Nizhalgal Ravi, Revathi, Srinath, and Irfan Zaini, to name a few. Cinematography for the film is by Sathyan Sooryan and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Neta is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, arriving as a major Pongal festive release.
