Anuritta K Jha to star and co-produce Indian–Norwegian thriller DAYAN

Acclaimed Indian actor Anuritta K Jha has taken center stage in the upcoming Indian–Norwegian feature film DAYAN, not only starring in the lead role but also joining as co-producer through her banner, PARAMART FILMS. Her involvement marks a key milestone for the project, highlighting both her creative vision and the film’s cross-cultural collaboration.

Anuritta K Jha to lead and co-produce Indian–Norwegian film DAYAN

Known for her breakout performance in Gangs of Wasseypur and acclaimed roles in series such as Aashram and Asur, Jha brings both star power and depth to DAYAN. The role demands a wide emotional range, exploring themes of memory, trauma, and cultural identity, positioning her at the heart of this psychologically and culturally layered narrative.

Through her dual role as actor and co-producer, Jha will help shape the film’s creative direction, ensuring cultural authenticity while strengthening its positioning for audiences in India and internationally. Producers note that her involvement adds significant value, particularly for the Indian market, while reinforcing the film’s cross-cultural storytelling ambitions.

Written by British-born, Norway-based writer Dave King, DAYAN is a genre feature that merges Indian folklore with historical Norwegian witch trials. Set across rural India and Norway, it follows a woman haunted by her mother’s death after being accused of witchcraft, as past and present collide through psychological and supernatural forces.

Developed as a high-end, female-led genre film, DAYAN is being prepared for theatrical release and global streaming, with ongoing plans for international co-production partnerships, festival positioning, and worldwide distribution.

Speaking about her involvement, Anuritta K Jha said, “DAYAN is a story I felt deeply connected to from the start. Its emotional and cultural weight, coupled with the opportunity to engage as both an actor and creative collaborator, felt very natural. I’m thrilled to be part of a film that unites Indian and Norwegian storytelling in such a meaningful way.”

Producer Geir Bergersen of Skagerak Film AS added, “Anuritta K Jha’s decision to join DAYAN has been pivotal. Her commitment, creative insight, and role as co-producer have significantly strengthened the film’s foundation. We believe her involvement will resonate strongly with audiences in India and internationally.”

