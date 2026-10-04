Barely three months as TMC MP, then BJP: What changed for Koel Mallick?

Within hours of resigning, she was photographed at the Delhi residence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav, the BJP's central observer for West Bengal. Political circles took it as a sign of where she was headed. Neither she nor the BJP made any announcement then.

Following a well-worn path

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned, joined the BJP on July 9, and were nominated by the party for the resulting by-elections the same day. Mallick's resignation left the TMC with nine Rajya Sabha members, down from 13 in May. The party has been rocked by infighting since losing the Assembly elections.

What we still don't know

Koel Mallick has not publicly explained her departure from the TMC or her choice of the BJP, and the TMC has not responded to the development.