Is Koel Mallick India's first MP to resign without attending any Rajya Sabha session? Here's the full story

Born Rukmini Mallick, the actress is the daughter of veteran Tollywood star Ranjit Mallick and has spent more than two decades as one of Bengali cinema's most bankable leading ladies since her 2003 breakout in Nater Guru. Hits like Paglu, Hemlock Society, and 100% Love cemented her stardom, while her 2023 Mahanayak Samman honor from the West Bengal government underscored her standing well beyond politics.

Her time in Delhi included a widely photographed visit to the new Parliament building with family in tow, including her father, and active campaigning for the party during elections. But with TMC's Rajya Sabha ranks thinning fast — and rebel MPs reportedly aligning elsewhere — Koel’s resignation is as much an exit strategy as a political statement.

Neither Mallick nor the TMC has issued an extended public statement beyond confirmation of the resignation. For now, industry watchers expect her to return her focus to Tollywood.