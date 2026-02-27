Koel Mallick to make political debut with Rajya Sabha nomination

The Trinamool Congress on Friday announced its nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections: Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick.

The announcement was made in a post on X that read, “We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.”

The party also extended congratulations to the nominees and said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian.”

Koel herself has not made a statement about the news. The star has been in the industry for a little over two decades. She debuted in 2003 with the blockbuster Nater Guru and has since starred in over 50 films, including hits like Bandhan, Paglu, and the Mitin Mashi series.

Koel Mallick is a Psychology honours graduate from Gokhale Memorial Girls' College. In 2013, she married producer Nispal Singh, and they have two children, Kabir and a daughter born in 2024.

In a recent exclusive with Indulge Express Koel Mallick reflected on her long and illustrious career.

"I have a huge hunger for good script, content, and roles through which I will be able to contribute something to the society. I feel cinema has got the magic of somehow putting in a thought within the audience about introspection," she shared.