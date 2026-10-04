Emraan Hashmi buys Mercedes-AMG G63 after Awarapan 2 success

Emraan Hashmi has treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G63. The purchase comes as his film Awarapan 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. Images and videos of the SUV being delivered have been circulating widely on social media.
Emraan's G63 is finished in Opalite White Magno, a bright white shade with a matte finish. It is paired with black matte alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The cabin follows the same theme, with a black leatherette interior, red stitching and red detailing on the seats. Brushed aluminium accents run across the dashboard and centre console. Under the bonnet, the G63 packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Despite weighing around 2.6 tonnes, it is reported to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in roughly 4.3 to 4.4 seconds.
The new SUV joins an impressive lineup. Emraan's earlier cars include a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Range Rover Autobiography, which he reportedly added earlier this year.
After more than two decades in Hindi cinema, Awarapan 2 is reported to have become Emraan's first film to enter the ₹100 crore club. The G63 is reportedly a celebratory gift to himself for reaching that milestone.
The film is a sequel to the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan, in which Emraan played the gangster Shivam Pandit. The original underperformed on release but later gained a loyal following and is now regarded as one of the best collaborations between Emraan and director Mohit Suri.
With his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 also generating interest, Emraan appears to be in one of the strongest phases of his career. For fans who have followed him since his early days, the G63 is a fitting reward for a long journey, and it hints that more big moments could be ahead.
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