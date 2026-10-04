Emraan Hashmi buys Mercedes-AMG G63 after Awarapan 2 success

Emraan Hashmi has treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G63. The purchase comes as his film Awarapan 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. Images and videos of the SUV being delivered have been circulating widely on social media.

Emraan Hashmi's Mercedes-AMG G63

Emraan's G63 is finished in Opalite White Magno, a bright white shade with a matte finish. It is paired with black matte alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The cabin follows the same theme, with a black leatherette interior, red stitching and red detailing on the seats. Brushed aluminium accents run across the dashboard and centre console. Under the bonnet, the G63 packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Despite weighing around 2.6 tonnes, it is reported to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in roughly 4.3 to 4.4 seconds.

The new SUV joins an impressive lineup. Emraan's earlier cars include a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a Lamborghini Huracan and a Range Rover Autobiography, which he reportedly added earlier this year.

After more than two decades in Hindi cinema, Awarapan 2 is reported to have become Emraan's first film to enter the ₹100 crore club. The G63 is reportedly a celebratory gift to himself for reaching that milestone.