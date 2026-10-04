Lara Raj breaks silence on Paris Fashion Week kumkum controversy

KATSEYE member Lara Raj has addressed the online debate over her Paris Fashion Week debut. After some social media users criticised her styling as disrespectful to Hindu customs, she took to Instagram to explain what the choice meant to her. She described the red mark as kumkum, not a marital symbol.

Lara Raj Kumkum look: what sparked the debate

Lara attended Loewe's show on October 2 with bandmate Megan Skiendiel, wearing a sunshine-yellow dress styled with traditional Indian accessories. The red streak in her hairline drew immediate attention. Some questioned whether sindoor, traditionally associated with marriage in many Hindu communities, should become a fashion accessory on a global runway. Others read the mark as an expression of her heritage.

Sindoor typically runs along the hair parting as a marital sign in many Indian traditions, while kumkum serves broader ritual purposes and is used by people of any marital status. Lara, who has Tamil roots, clarified the mark as kumkum during an interview at the event. She also said it was inspired by Bollywood actress Rekha.

In her Instagram post, Lara said that wearing her dress with Indian jewellery and kumkum made her feel confident and beautiful. She said kumkum has been part of her life since childhood, a sacred blessing she grew up receiving from her family during puja and aarti. She also described it as a symbol of intuition, strength and divine feminine energy.