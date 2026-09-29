Katseye's Lara Raj is a Shreya Ghoshal fangirl like the rest of us!

The real highlight came after the cameras stopped. Lara shared a photo on her Instagram Story from a backstage hallway that captured her reaction to meeting Shreya Ghoshal. Lara is bent over with her face in her hands, visibly overwhelmed, while Shreya leans in, hands on her head.

Lara kept the caption short. She said she got to speak on "a beautiful panel" about South Asians in music with "the bollywood queen" Shreya, and signed off with an all-caps "IM HONORED."

Shreya Ghoshal has spent more than two decades as one of the defining voices in Indian cinema, singing across many languages. Lara represents a newer generation of South Asian artists breaking through in global pop.