Punjabi LGBTQ influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu reportedly shot dead in Amritsar

Mad Sandhu, whose actual name was Madhu Sudan, was murdered in Amritsar on Saturday evening as he was waiting near a car wash service centre for his car. According to the police, two unidentified assailants came in on a motorbike and shot him before fleeing from the spot. This incident occurred around 6 pm. Two or three bullets were fired at him, and one eyewitness claimed that he was shot at point-blank range.

Mad Sandhu killing: Police investigate multiple angles

An FIR was lodged on the basis of information given by Sandhu’s family, and an initial probe was started. Speaking to the press, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said that the police have some good leads and would arrest the accused very soon. An official in the police said that no motive has yet been found.