Punjabi LGBTQ influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu reportedly shot dead in Amritsar

Mad Sandhu, whose actual name was Madhu Sudan, was murdered in Amritsar on Saturday evening as he was waiting near a car wash service centre for his car. According to the police, two unidentified assailants came in on a motorbike and shot him before fleeing from the spot. This incident occurred around 6 pm. Two or three bullets were fired at him, and one eyewitness claimed that he was shot at point-blank range.
An FIR was lodged on the basis of information given by Sandhu’s family, and an initial probe was started. Speaking to the press, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said that the police have some good leads and would arrest the accused very soon. An official in the police said that no motive has yet been found.
The video showing the shooting incident showed Mad Sandhu lying in a puddle of blood. According to police, the attackers made their getaway from the scene right after the shooting. There was no known motive behind the shooting incident at the time this report was filed.
He was born to a retired inspector of the Punjab police. He had created quite an impressive online image for himself, having nearly 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram. He used to discuss his thoughts regarding makeup artistry and gender issues in podcasts. Furthermore, he had been running Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar and beauty academies that provided training for self and bridal makeup.
Mad Sandhu was open about his sexual orientation and was the victim of homophobic bullying. The man fought back against it and said, "God has made me the way I am." In addition, he said that even after being from a Jat Sikh background and residing in Amritsar, he was able to make something of himself.