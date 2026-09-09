Punjabi singer Ammy Virk escapes unhurt after gunfire hits vehicle following Canada concert

Ammy Virk, a Punjabi musician and actor, almost avoided death late on Saturday night in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after unidentified assailants opened fire on a car connected to his concert convoy. There were no reported injuries.

Seven shots? Ammy Virk concert convoy caught in Canada shooting probe

On September 5, just after Ammy's performance at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford, the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. The occupants of a dark-coloured SUV that stopped up next to a car passing through the 2500-block of McCallum Road opened fire on it, according to the police. The automobile was hit by several shots, possibly as many as seven.