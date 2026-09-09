Punjabi singer Ammy Virk escapes unhurt after gunfire hits vehicle following Canada concert

Ammy Virk, a Punjabi musician and actor, almost avoided death late on Saturday night in Abbotsford, British Columbia, after unidentified assailants opened fire on a car connected to his concert convoy. There were no reported injuries.
On September 5, just after Ammy's performance at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford, the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. The occupants of a dark-coloured SUV that stopped up next to a car passing through the 2500-block of McCallum Road opened fire on it, according to the police. The automobile was hit by several shots, possibly as many as seven.
Shortly after the shooting, police arrived on the scene and verified that shots had been fired. Several miles away, in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, police independently went to a car fire where an SUV was discovered completely consumed in flames. Investigators are currently investigating the possibility that the burning car was related to the incident.
The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit has taken over the case and is treating the incident as a targeted attack, though a motive has not yet been established. Police have appealed to the public for dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area between 10.45 pm and midnight on September 5.
Canadian police have not publicly confirmed the identities of everyone inside the vehicle, including whether Ammy himself was present at the time. A number of widely reported details, including the precise vehicle, the amount of rounds fired, and Virk's presence in the automobile, are now based on media stories rather than official confirmation because officials have withheld such details due to privacy concerns.
Kuljit Singh, Ammy's father, told reporters in Punjab that he had been attempting to get in touch with his son but had not yet had a direct conversation with him. He claimed that Ammy's brother, who communicates with the singer on a daily basis, told him that Ammy Virk was not the target.
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