Ammy Virk adopts 200 homes for Punjab flood victims

“Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab,” he said. “In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it’s about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again.”

His action is being widely welcomed on social media. Many of his fans and fellow artists praised him for going beyond words and putting resources directly into helping so many people build their lives from zero up. For families who will benefit, the promise of a permanent home means safety and some sense of normalcy after weeks of uncertainty. To keep the focus on relief work, the makers of Ammy’s upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 have also pushed back its release. The film was originally set to release earlier, but now will hit the silver screens on October 2.