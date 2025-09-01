Ammy Virk adopts 200 homes for Punjab flood victims

Floods in Punjab have left thousands of people without homes, many forced to move into temporary shelters with nothing but the clothes they escaped in. Actor and singer Ammy Virk has now stepped in with direct help.
He has announced that he and his team will take responsibility for 200 houses, giving shelter to families who lost everything in the disaster. Virk shared the plan on Instagram, writing that it was painful to watch people in his home state struggle without even a roof over their heads.
“Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab,” he said. “In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it’s about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again.”
His action is being widely welcomed on social media. Many of his fans and fellow artists praised him for going beyond words and putting resources directly into helping so many people build their lives from zero up. For families who will benefit, the promise of a permanent home means safety and some sense of normalcy after weeks of uncertainty. To keep the focus on relief work, the makers of Ammy’s upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 have also pushed back its release. The film was originally set to release earlier, but now will hit the silver screens on October 2.
The 2025 Punjab floods are one of the most severe the state has faced in many years. Vast stretches of farmland are under water with several villages cut off and many families are living in makeshift relief camps. Even if aid is trickling in, rebuilding homes and livelihoods will take more time.
For the 200 families covered under Virk’s initiative, however, the promise of a home offers more than shelter. It gives them a chance to start over, with the comfort of knowing they are not alone in the struggle to rebuild.
